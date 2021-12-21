Comparing Arkansas' 2022 early enrollee numbers to rest of SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is bringing in what is believed to be a school-record 18 mid-year enrollees next month.

That means all but four of the Razorbacks’ early signees in the Class of 2022 will be able to go through spring practice, with 16 coming from the high school ranks and two from the portal.

Not only is that likely more than Arkansas has ever brought in, HawgBeat’s research revealed that it will be the most in the SEC this year, with Alabama and Georgia right behind it with 15 apiece.

Although head coach Sam Pittman could think of examples of freshmen arriving over the summer and still contributing immediately, like Andrew Thomas at Georgia, he also acknowledged that going through spring practice is a major benefit for newcomers.

“You get a guy in spring ball, you have a chance,” Pittman said. “You have a chance to play. Certainly the ones that are ready, we'll get ready. The ones that aren't, hopefully we can get them on some type of special teams and help us through there.”

A couple of the local players - Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley - were actually able to join the team this week.