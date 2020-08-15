HawgBeat - Confident 2022 4-star Derrian Ford working hard during the pandemic

Derrian Ford, 6-3 combo guard from Magnolia, Arkansas, hasn’t let the pandemic slow down his work routine or work ethic. That work ethic has helped Ford get ranked 37th nationally according to Rivals, but he thinks he can keep climbing.

“I have a gym to go to every day so I’ve been able to put in a lot of work," Ford said. "I look at the rankings and it just motivates me to work harder everyday, because whether I face the No.1 ranked player or the No. 200 ranked player I’m going to come at you hard. I want everybody, the college coaches and NBA scouts and organizations, to know that I am the best.”

Ford’s confidence is based primarily on two things: his faith in God and his belief in his hard work.

“I know God has a plan for me and all the hard work I put in will pay off one day," Ford said. "I know that God is on my side and my family.”

The rising junior still has two seasons left at Magnolia High School, where he hopes to finish a productive career with some championships. Ford has averaged 18 and 19 points per game as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. He also added six boards per game and six assists in 2019-20.

“[My goal is] to win a state championship both years,” Ford said.

The combination of confidence and skill has appealed to college coaches, as Ford has amassed 20 offers already. He said he’s heard from Baylor, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Houston, Vanderbilt, Morgan State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida, Missouri, Purdue, and others.

When asked if any programs were standing out, Ford said he's just enjoying the conversations he's been having with college coaches so far. He also knows what he is looking for in a program.

“Just a system that fits me bigger than basketball, helps me on and off the court, be straightforward with me about everything.”

Ford still has plenty of time to weigh his options and determine which school is the best fit for him.

“God will help me with my decision,” he said.