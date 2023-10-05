Screenshots of the emails began to spread through Twitter/X after an account with the username "RobMason_02" posted them shortly after the Razorbacks' loss.

HawgBeat has confirmed through a Freedom of Information Act request that emails were sent from Arkansas first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos' official university email address in response to emails from multiple UA students directly after the 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The 12-point loss to the Aggies, in which Enos' offense recorded less than 200 total yards, ended at approximately 2:25 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Based on the post from Rob Mason, he first sent an email to Enos at 3:50 p.m. CT saying "I just wanted you to know that I'm available to call 4th downs for y'all if y'all need it AND y'all don't have to play me millions. What a disgrace."

Enos replied less than a minute later by asking what play Mason would have called and that sparked further engagement, as can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above.

According to the emails provided by the UA, the conversation ended at 4:01 p.m. CT with Mason sending the final response.

Based on the other emails sent from Enos' account, he did reply to a thread with the title "4th Down" from an anonymous email. The personally identifiable information of students was redacted as protected from disclosure under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act 20 U.S.C. § 1232g and 34 CFR § 99 (FERPA) and Ark. Code Ann. § 25-19-105(b)(2), the UA said in response to HawgBeat's FOIA request.

Just one message was sent from that anonymous account: "Our quarter back is 240 pound, put the man under center."

Enos responded with "What would u have run vs that structure???" No other messages were sent between those two.

Another email thread was started around 4:45 p.m. CT by another anonymous account which titled the thread "Football." The first email stated "Is a QB sneak on 4th and inches too much to ask for?" Enos responded one minute later at 4:46 with "Great idea!! Even vs gaps?? (emoji)" That email thread ended at 4:51 p.m. CT.

Technically, Enos didn't really do anything wrong in this situation. Some have pointed out his grammar and use of emojis — and some have even gone as far as to try and claim it couldn't have been Enos because he's too old to use improper grammar and emojis, which just makes zero sense.

Isn't it kind of odd that the offensive coordinator is going to spend time arguing with a student on a UA email account about play calls he made in a game that ended less than two hours ago?

Head coach Sam Pittman was asked about his thoughts on working with Enos through five games of the season so far.

"Working with him has been enjoyable, and I think we’re all a little bit — including him — we’re frustrated that we’re not having more explosive plays and things of that nature," Pittman said Wednesday. "But working with him has been fantastic, and we’re continuing to try to improve every week. And he knows we have to improve, I know it, the kids know it, the rest of the staff knows it, so. But it’s been enjoyable."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson also gave his support for Enos during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

"Coach Enos is a very intelligent guy," Jefferson said Tuesday. "He comes up with different schematics week in and week out. He's just an intelligent guy, great coach. He brings a sense of urgency to the team and the offensive side of the ball, and he emphasizes details a lot.

"He's been around great teams and great players, and he knows our level of talent and what type of team we have on the offensive side of the ball. He just expects greatness from us each and every time we step out on the field. It's been good so far."

Enos came to Arkansas from Maryland, where he served as the offensive coordinator for two seasons. He served as Arkansas' offensive coordinator once before from 2015-17, and Pittman was the offensive line coach on that 2015 Arkansas staff as well.