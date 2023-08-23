Coach Pittman and the Razorbacks heavily utilized their connections around the country to secure a top transfer portal class during the offseason. One of the members of that class is offensive lineman Joshua Braun, who learned a lot about being a transfer after playing behind some himself at Florida

"My three years at Florida, I played behind two transfers — Stewart Reese and O’Cyrus Torrence," Braun said. "I was able to learn from them how to transition to a new space while still achieving your goals, not to step on any toes and fit into a culture that was already established. When I got here, I really just wanted to know my role and fulfill that role to the best of my abilities."

Braun was previously committed to Pittman when he was the offensive line coach at Georgia, but decommitted after Pittman was named head coach at Arkansas. This didn't come as a surprise to Braun.

"Throughout the recruiting process, we were very candid with the coaches that were interested in me," Braun said. "And they were with us as well. And he said that the only job he would ever leave for is Arkansas."

"And so, when it came up that he got the Arkansas job and he left, it wasn’t like he — I mean he told us up front that it was the only job he’d leave for. So, I didn’t hold any ill will against him. He’s living out his dream and I’m just thankful that I get to be a part of his dream and help him reach the next level."

That connection paid off in the long run. Braun wasn't in the portal for very long before announcing that he was taking his talents to Fayetteville.

"Yeah, I mean coming out of high school I wanted to play for Coach Pittman," Braun said. "So I knew that if the situation ever arose that I would need to enter the transfer portal, most likely I would end up playing for Coach Pittman."

Being part of the Florida program gave Braun valuable experience that he hopes to shed onto the younger players on the offensive line. But first, he needs to knock off some of that rust himself.

"I’m quite a bit removed from when I started at Florida, so just physically I’d say I still have some catching up to do just with the speed of the game having been so far removed from my playing time there," Braun said. "But just mentally, I‘ve played in some big games. I’ve been a part of teams that have played in big games, so I know the preparation and the attention to detail that goes into playing and ultimately winning those games."

"I just hope I bring some of that attention to detail to some of the younger guys in the room. Guys like Brady and Beaux already know how to play in the SEC West, so just help mentor these younger guys into becoming the next generation of Razorback offensive linemen."

During fall camp, Braun has been given the opportunity to play at the tackle and guard positions on the offensive line. The majority of his snaps have come at the right guard spot next to 19-year-old right tackle Patrick Kutas.

"I was always told as an offensive lineman you need to be able to play both sides of the ball, and if you're a guard, you either need to be able to snap or move out to tackle," Braud said."

"And if you’re a tackle, you need to learn how to play guard. Just getting the reps at tackle whenever we can just helps me sharpen my game. Helps me better understand the fits. When we combo block, now that I’ve had reps at tackle I understand what Kutas is doing better since I’ve had those reps."

So far, things have gone well for Braun during his stay in Arkansas. The people of the state are one of the things that stand out to the Florida transfer.

"Beyond that, the weather, the nature here," Braun said. "Arkansas is a great state all around from the mountains to the trees to the people. I love every aspect of it."

The 6-foot-6, 348-pound lineman enjoys doing things off the field that may come as a surprise to some people, considering his stature. Braun enjoys exploring the Natural State in any way he can.

"Yeah, so during last spring in spring break, my in-laws and my parents came out here and we took a day trip out to Hot Springs," Braun said. "So I spent about a day in Hot Springs and then we drove through basically northern Arkansas to get there and back. So, I got to see some of the landscape and then I hiked up Devil’s Den."

"And then this past July fourth week, I hiked Yellow Rock Overlook, I think. Yellow Rock something. But it was fantastic, I had never seen a view like that. It blew my mind."

Braun and the Razorbacks have eight practices remaining ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.