FAYETTEVILLE — The contract details for the 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball staff have been finalized, HawgBeat learned through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Led by fifth-year head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorback men's basketball staff will make a combined $5.15 million, which Whole Hog Sports reports is a program record. Musselman leads the pack with an annual salary of $4.2 million, which is up $100,000 from last year thanks to another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Musselman signed a five-year extension in April 2021 that bumped his annual salary up to $4 million. At the time, he was eighth nationally among college head coaches. According to BetMGM, Musselman still ranks eighth nationally at the $4.2 million mark.

In his fifth overall season at Arkansas, second-year assistant coach Anthony Ruta received a raise to $184,000 per year. Keith Smart has been an assistant coach for the Hogs since May 12, 2021, and he is set to once again make $400,000 this season.

The Razorbacks announced three new assistant coaches on Sept. 25 to reflect new NCAA rules that went into effect his past July. Under the new legislation, basketball now allows five assistant coaches for on-court instruction during practices and games.

Former Razorback great Ronnie Brewer Jr. was one of the three new assistant coach additions and he will continue to work as the team's recruiting coordinator while making $100,000 per year.

Todd Lee, a former head coach at South Dakota, joined the Razorbacks prior to the 2022-23 season as director of scouting and assistant to the head coach. Now an assistant coach, Lee will make $120,000 this season.

The oldest son of Eric's is Michael Musselman, who was also announced as a new assistant coach over the summer. Michael has been with the program for five seasons and he most recently served as the director of basketball operations last season. As an assistant this year, Michael will make $150,000.

Based on the documents UA provided, all of the new contracts were signed by Oct. 25. Below is a full look at the contract details for the 2023-24 Arkansas basketball coaching staff.