Contract details for Calipari's newest assistant coaches
Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball program announced Ronald "Chin" Coleman and Chuck Martin are joining the coaching staff Wednesday.
Both Coleman and Martin come to Arkansas from Kentucky, where they served under John Calipari. Coleman's title is associate head coach and Martin will be an assistant coach.
The addition of Coleman isn’t a shock, as he’s been seen on the recruiting trail with Calipari the last few weeks. He has spent the last three seasons with Calipari, and prior to his time in Lexington was an assistant coach at Illinois under Brad Underwood for four seasons.
Coleman signed a three-year deal worth $700,000 annually, according to a copy of the contract HawgBeat acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request. The annual salary is $250,000 and the contract also lists that he will receive $450,000 in other compensation annually. Coleman is also eligible to receive one-time $50,000 bonuses for an NCAA Tournament appearance and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
Prior to Illinois, Coleman had stints as an assistant at UIC, Bradley and Colorado State. He got his start in coaching on the AAU circuit, which bodes well for Arkansas’ high school recruiting efforts.
Martin has been an assistant coach for Calipari at multiple stops, as he served under Calipari at Memphis from 2006 to 2008 and Kentucky this past season.
According to Martin's contract, he signed a three-year deal that will pay him $350,00 annually. The annual salary is $250,000 with $100,000 annually in other compensation. Martin is also eligible for a one-time lump sum payment of $50,000 for an NCAA Tournament appearance.
He served for three years at Indiana from 2014 to 2017, five years as an assistant at South Carolina from 2017 to 2022, and spent one season at Oregon in 2022-2023.
Calipari now has three coaches on his staff, as Coleman and Martin join former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne at Arkansas. Payne also signed a three-year contract with the Hogs and his is worth $900,00 annually.
The contract Calipari signed was a five-year deal with a salary starting at $7 million per season. Click here for more details on Calipari's contract with Arkansas.