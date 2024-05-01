Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball program announced Ronald "Chin" Coleman and Chuck Martin are joining the coaching staff Wednesday.

Both Coleman and Martin come to Arkansas from Kentucky, where they served under John Calipari. Coleman's title is associate head coach and Martin will be an assistant coach.

The addition of Coleman isn’t a shock, as he’s been seen on the recruiting trail with Calipari the last few weeks. He has spent the last three seasons with Calipari, and prior to his time in Lexington was an assistant coach at Illinois under Brad Underwood for four seasons.

Coleman signed a three-year deal worth $700,000 annually, according to a copy of the contract HawgBeat acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request. The annual salary is $250,000 and the contract also lists that he will receive $450,000 in other compensation annually. Coleman is also eligible to receive one-time $50,000 bonuses for an NCAA Tournament appearance and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.