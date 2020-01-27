Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott has committed to Florida State. Scott left his official visit to Arkansas 24 hours ago but it seems it was the Noles and Mike Norvell that won him over with their visit last weekend.

“What really stood out to me is how the coaches interact with each other, the vibe and you can tell it's genuine, and how they want to coach players in football, but also take them from a young man to a grown man," Scott said after his FSU visit.

Norvell had been recruiting the 6-foot-6 tackle at Memphis before he took the job in Tallahassee so their relationship carried over. Arkansas tried to convince Scott that he could vacation in Florida anytime but playing in his home state was special–it didn't work.

Scott was previously committed to Ole Miss but he unofficially reopened his recruitment after Matt Luke was fired. He had been set on going out of state since June of last year, so it's no surprise to see him choose to leave Arkansas once again, this time for his final decision.

The Razorbacks were counting on Scott to help fill the open spots at the position for the 2020 class but there are still a few offensive line recruits left on the board with National Signing Day just over a week away.