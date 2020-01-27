Conway OL Robert Scott picks Florida State, what it means for Arkansas
Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott has committed to Florida State. Scott left his official visit to Arkansas 24 hours ago but it seems it was the Noles and Mike Norvell that won him over with their visit last weekend.
“What really stood out to me is how the coaches interact with each other, the vibe and you can tell it's genuine, and how they want to coach players in football, but also take them from a young man to a grown man," Scott said after his FSU visit.
Norvell had been recruiting the 6-foot-6 tackle at Memphis before he took the job in Tallahassee so their relationship carried over. Arkansas tried to convince Scott that he could vacation in Florida anytime but playing in his home state was special–it didn't work.
Scott was previously committed to Ole Miss but he unofficially reopened his recruitment after Matt Luke was fired. He had been set on going out of state since June of last year, so it's no surprise to see him choose to leave Arkansas once again, this time for his final decision.
The Razorbacks were counting on Scott to help fill the open spots at the position for the 2020 class but there are still a few offensive line recruits left on the board with National Signing Day just over a week away.
Remaining OL Targets
Tennessee offensive lineman Marcus Henderson visited Arkansas before the early National Signing Period and has been taking visits elsewhere since, including Ole Miss. Henderson has a final official visit to Georgia this coming weekend but the Bulldogs already have six linemen committed to their 2020 class. Arkansas's chances for Henderson are very good at the moment but the Rebels are giving him the opportunity to play tight end or on defense. Is that an opportunity he wants more than a chance at some immediate playing time on the Hill? We'll find out on National Signing Day.
Arkansas hosted St. Louis offensive guard Jalen St. John on January 17th and it seems like the Razorbacks lead the charge for the former Missouri commit. St. John decommitted from the Tigers when Barry Odom was fired and his relationships from that commitment have carried over now that Odom and Brad Davis are at Arkansas. St. John has one final visit to Florida State coming up before a Signing Day decision.
The No.1 offensive tackle in the nation and No.5 player overall in the 2020 class, Broderick Jones visited Arkansas on the 17th as well but has since taken visits to Illinois and to home state Georgia. After his Georgia visit, Jones tweeted "still committed," but he plans an official final decision for Signing Day.
Arkansas has one offensive lineman signed for the 2020 class right now, Ray Curry.
