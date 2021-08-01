Cookout Notebook: Tidbits from Arkansas' recruiting weekend

One of the state’s top recruits in several years was among the 20 or so prospects at the Razorbacks’ cookout Saturday.

Sitting at No. 60 in the Rivals100 for the Class of 2023, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter could be the highest-ranked player from Arkansas since McTelvin Agim was No. 50 coming out of Hope in 2016.

Easter took a swing through the southeast earlier this summer with stops at Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and Alabama, but this was actually his second time in Fayetteville. He also came by for an unofficial visit at the end of last month.

“I’m really liking the coaches,” Easter said. “The coaching staff is great. That’s the main part about it, it feels like home, so that makes it even better. That’s about it… Everything else falls in place. One, the coaches, and everything feels good for you.”