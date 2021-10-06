 HawgBeat - Corral seeks redemption vs. Hogs after throwing 6 INTs in '20
Corral seeks redemption vs. Hogs after throwing 6 INTs in '20

Matt Corral threw six interceptions the last time he faced Arkansas.
Mason Choate
Fresh off a crushing loss at No. 2 Georgia, their first of the season, the Razorbacks hit the road again for a bounce-back opportunity in Oxford, Miss., this weekend.

Saturday’s contest between No. 13 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss presents a tall task for defensive coordinator Barry Odom and his group, as they will take on one of the nation’s top offenses.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the best offensive minds in the country and he has a great weapon at his disposal this season in Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral.

“Of course, everyone knows about Matt Corral and all the wonderful things he's doing and all the respect he's getting,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

The college football world has been drooling over the Rebels’ junior quarterback, as he’s completed just under 70 percent of his passes for 1,210 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions through the first four games of the season. Corral also leads the team with 43 rushing attempts and six scores on the ground.

