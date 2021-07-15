Coveted Texas LB nearing decision date
Arkansas pulled off a surprise on the last weekend of June, securing an official visit from coveted Oklahoma State linebacker commit Jordan Crook.
HawgBeat heard from sources that the visit went really well and sure enough, a few days after returning home to Duncanville, Texas, he decommitted from the Cowboys after realizing he "overlooked some things before I committed" in March.
With an offer list that includes schools from every Power Five conference, Crook chose to visit only Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Arkansas when the lengthy dead period was finally lifted last month.
