 Arkansas Razorbacks target Jordan Crook nearing decision date
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-15 08:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Coveted Texas LB nearing decision date

Jordan Crook enjoyed his time in Fayetteville.
Jordan Crook enjoyed his time in Fayetteville. (Twitter)
Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Arkansas pulled off a surprise on the last weekend of June, securing an official visit from coveted Oklahoma State linebacker commit Jordan Crook.

HawgBeat heard from sources that the visit went really well and sure enough, a few days after returning home to Duncanville, Texas, he decommitted from the Cowboys after realizing he "overlooked some things before I committed" in March.

With an offer list that includes schools from every Power Five conference, Crook chose to visit only Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Arkansas when the lengthy dead period was finally lifted last month.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}