Crawford cracks two-deep, oozing with potential

FAYETTEVILLE — It took some time, but Ty’Kieast Crawford has apparently climbed up Arkansas’ depth chart.

Following the Razorbacks’ first scrimmage of camp, head coach Sam Pittman told reporters that the Charlotte transfer would be in the two-deep and then he got the second-team reps at right tackle during practice last week, moving ahead of Marcus Henderson.

Going into just his second year of college, Crawford is flashing the skills that made him a four-star recruit and landed him in the Rivals250 at one point in the Class of 2020.

“He's been up and down and we kind of thought that he would be that way,” offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. “From a physical ability standpoint, he's got all the tools and we're excited about the future and what he can be.”

Crawford committed to Arkansas while at Carthage High in Texas, but reopened his recruitment after the Razorbacks fell to Kentucky for their 14th straight SEC loss. Although Texas A&M and LSU were heavily involved, he was heading to junior college because of academics before signing with Charlotte late in the process.

In his lone season with the 49ers, Crawford appeared in all six games and made three starts. He entered the portal after the season and landed in Fayetteville in time to go through spring practice.