FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Not many Arkansas backup players have as much respect from head coach Sam Pittman as one offensive lineman in particular.

Entering his second season as a Razorback, Ty'Kieast Crawford has earned himself rave reviews from the head Hog as a contributor on the right side of the offensive line.

"There's a lot of teams that can win a lot of games with Ty'Kieast Crawford," Pittman said following the Razorbacks' spring game April 16. "He's a good player. I mean like a legit SEC good player."

The only void on the Arkansas offensive line entering 2022 was at the left tackle position, which Crawford was in the running for in the spring, but redshirt senior Luke Jones has locked it down.

As a result, Crawford, a 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound junior from Carthage, Texas, has slotted in as the second-team right tackle.

The past two days, redshirt junior left guard Brady Latham was not present during media practice viewing, so right guard Beaux Limmer shifted to Latham's spot.

Limmer shifting over has allowed Crawford to assume his right guard spot with the first team. This is something offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said would be important for his group going into this season.

"When we go into a Saturday, I don't want to put a kid in a position that he has not seen versus the best that we have to offer here," Kennedy said last week. "Because the kid's confidence is going to go up if I've played him in that position, so Ty'Kieast is getting a little bit of that."

Kennedy also mentioned in the Aug. 15 press conference that Crawford has seen a little bit of action as the first-team right tackle.

Having taken reps on both sides of the offensive line, Crawford has emerged as the frontrunner to be the first man off the bench. Although losing one starter would diminish the veteran presence of the unit, his versatility provides Pittman, Kennedy and company with a comfortable replacement.

"I'll be on any side they want me to," Crawford said Wednesday. "I'm comfortable. I get in there and do my job. Do my assignment. That's it."