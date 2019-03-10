The Razorbacks hosted three of their top tight end targets for elite prospect day and the campus and staff made a big impression on Allen Horace Jr. on his very first trip to Fayetteville.

"It was my first time coming up to Arkansas, it took seven hours but it was nice. Driving through Oklahoma and through the mountains was nice," Horace said.

"The coaches are pretty cool. They are like my coaches at home. I have a great relationship with them."

On of the Hogs' best selling points is that they have a great history of putting tight ends in the NFL and they've had multiple Mackey Award winners.

"They have three tight ends in the NFL, so they've done really well with tight ends."

From Crockett, Texas, Horace isn't just a tight end, he plays all over the field for his team and racked up 29 receptions, 462 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season. He's also an outstanding basketball player as well.