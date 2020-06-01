HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Chris Crutchfield is leaving Arkansas after just one year as an assistant coach.

The Razorbacks’ associate head coach on Eric Musselman’s first staff, Crutchfield has been hired as the head coach at East Central University in Ada, Okla., the Division II school announced Monday.

"I am grateful to ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson and Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams for offering me the opportunity to become the next head coach at East Central University," Crutchfield said in a statement. "My family and I are excited to impact our students-athletes in a positive way while competing for championships. I can't wait to develop a relationship with our current student-athletes, alumni and the community of Ada. My family and I are looking forward to a successful work-life balance at ECU."

By taking that job, he is returning to the state were he had worked the previous 12 seasons. Before coming to Arkansas, he was an assistant at Oklahoma under Lon Kruger. That followed a four-year stint at Oral Roberts under Scott Sutton.

It will actually be Crutchfield’s second head coaching job in the college ranks, as he spent two years in that role at Tyler (Texas) J.C. from 1999-2001.

He is the first member of Musselman’s first staff to leave the Razorbacks. When initially hired, Musselman said he targeted Crutchfield because of his experience recruiting the area and at the high-major DI level.