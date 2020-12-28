HawgBeat - Cunningham, Clary returns lessen Razorbacks' need for senior transfer

If senior offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary hadn't opted to return to Arkansas for the 2021 season, Sam Pittman would be working with perhaps one of the youngest groups in the nation–prompting the Hogs to go after a grad transfer addition. However, now that the two veterans are back in play, the Razorbacks can adjust their transfer portal strategy.

Initially looking to take two offensive linemen and two defensive linemen ahead of next season, Pittman is now looking at potentially taking younger players with more years of eligibility remaining.

"If we had an outstanding tackle or something of that nature, we might take him in the grad transfer portal, but just a transfer that might have three years, that’s maybe playing behind a first-round draft pick and he might be a third-rounder, those probably are the guys we’re looking for. Maybe looking for a three-, four-year transfer more than we would a one-year on offense."

NCAA legislation pending for January could give all first-time transfers immediate eligibility, so even if they took a freshman offensive lineman who was a backup in 2020, he could most likely still play right away in 2021.

RELATED: TOP AVAILABLE OL IN THE PORTAL

Defensively, the Hogs' strategy is simple. Due to two defensive line signees in the 2020 class not making it to campus, the Razorbacks are thinner at the position than they'd like to be.

"We’re looking for the best possible player we can get, whether he’s one-year, whether he’s two," Pittman said. "We need numbers on the D-line, we just need some size and a little bit more playmakers on that side of the ball.

Though Clary wasn't on NFL draft boards, the former JUCO standout Cunningham was. Pittman says Cunningham decided to stay despite positive feedback that he'd be drafted in 2021.

"Obviously I put on this weight and just another year showing them I can move well and fluid with it," Cunningham shared. "Another thing I think that Pitt and Coach Davis can help me with is just knowledge of the game. This year they gave the whole O-line, not just me, more than we've learned in the past and I think it has just been a great aspect to us."

2021 Offensive Linemen

Ty Clary - redshirt senior

Myron Cunningham - redshirt senior

Shane Clenin - redshirt junior

Dalton Wagner - redshirt junior

Noah Gatlin - redshirt sophomore

Ryan Winkel - redshirt sophomore

Luke Jones - redshirt sophomore

Ricky Stromberg - sophomore

Brady Latham - redshirt freshman

Beaux Limmer - redshirt freshman

Dylan Rathcke - redshirt freshman

Ray Curry - freshman

Jalen St. John - freshman

Marcus Henderson - freshman

Cole Carson - freshman

Terry Wells - freshman

Devon Manuel - freshman