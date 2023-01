The Arkansas Razorbacks announced the hiring of Dan Enos as their new offensive coordinator Thursday, and a few former and current players have weighed in on the hire.

Enos was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland for the past two seasons, but Hog fans will remember him best for his stint at at Arkansas from 2015-17.

During that time, he engineered two of the best offenses in school history in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016. Arkansas' offense in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards, and Enos helped coach Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen to set three school records that year, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State.

With Pittman as the offensive line coach and Enos as the offensive coordinator, Arkansas' 2015 offense set the school record with 62 touchdowns, and it and averaged 35.9 points per game, while rushing for 2,565 yards and passing for 3,486 yards.

Here's how Pittman, Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek, current and former players felt about the hire: