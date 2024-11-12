Hogs working hard at countering zone defense

The big theme from Arkansas' loss to Baylor on Saturday in Dallas was the Razorbacks' inability to counter the Bear's suffocating zone defense.

A brand new team with a first-year head coach in John Calipari, the Hogs struggled to break through Baylor's defense early and often. According to associate head coach Kenny Payne, the Hogs were a little surprised by how much zone defense Baylor played.

"Well, I think the first half of that game, the Baylor game, that it caught us off guard the amount of possessions that they played zone, so we were tentative against zone," Payne said. "The second half we realized that we got the ball to the post, or pinch post, and what it did, it made them collapse. And from there they could make passes out. Not necessarily just to score but just to get the ball in the paint and get them to suck in and then throw it out and have driving angles and that such."

The Razorbacks settled for jump shots early on in the loss to the Bears, and shots didn't fall at the rate they need to. Arkansas was 5-for-20 shooting from three in the game and they shot 41.4% from the field.

Calipari and his staff have stressed over and over how the team was not healthy over the summer — including key players Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, both of whom seemingly aren't fully healthy yet — and they even had to practice with just five players at times. As a result, they weren't been able to practice everything they'd like to have worked into the game plan by now.

"For example, it’s one thing to walk through a zone offense, it’s another thing to play against a zone offense and have five legitimate players to play against it," Payne said. "So we’re just now getting to that point, where we’re getting players healthy to where we can go against each other in live situations and react and see the nuances of the zone.

"Then just the time that it takes. You’re not going to figure out a zone in the first week of the season, second week of the season, second game of the year. It’s going to take time. We just have to know that and be a great passing team, attack the zone, know where the gaps are and not be passive or tentative versus the zone."

Arkansas had 13 assists compared to 11 turnovers in the loss to Baylor and now it is set to face a Troy team on Wednesday that averages 10 steals per game through two games this season.

"Very aggressive," Payne said of Troy's defense. "A lot of pressure on the ball, taking the wings away, denying. A lot of run-and-jump. Even when they’re in the zone, it’s run-and-jump. Three guys will just run toward the ball. You better be able to get in the gaps quick. You better be passing the ball efficiently. You better be strong with the ball because they’ll come at you from any time at any angle, whether they’re in man or zone, and they’re aggressive. They’re aggressive and they play for steals."

While the Baylor zone defense put some negative film out there for the Razorbacks, Payne said the team is approaching it with the mindset of attacking the problem head-on.

"I think we have to be prepared for them to play zone," Payne said. "I think that we have to want them to play zone so that we show people that we can handle a zone, and the goal is to get teams to not play a zone. You want to play a zone, we burn you, we’re efficient against it, we do a great job against it so you realize you’ve got to play us man where we eliminate the… we play the style of play that we want to play.

"I expect them to do that. We expect them to do that. Coach Cal has spent the last couple days working on the zone, so we’re ready for it. At the end of the day, it’s how the players digest it, react to it and do it with confidence."

The Razorbacks and Trojans are set for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+.