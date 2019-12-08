Current, former players react to Pittman's hiring
Arkansas has hired longtime college football assistant Sam Pittman as its next head coach.
He returns to Fayetteville, where he was the Razorbacks' offensive line coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013-15, after a four-year stint in a similar position at Georgia.
There are concerns about the hire considering it's his first Division I head coaching job, but there is no doubt that he is beloved by his players. Here are some of their reactions to the news...
Death Valley where dreams come to die. #WPS #Live pic.twitter.com/43OSfcuYg3— Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) December 8, 2019
Yyyyyeeeeeeeeeessssssssiiiiiirrrrrrrrrr— Ty Clary (@ty_clary) December 9, 2019
Woo damn pig!— Dalton Wagner (@DaltonWagner78) December 9, 2019
👀— T.Q🐍 (@TQJ3_) December 8, 2019
Well we got our head coach— T.J. Hammonds (@iiamtheron) December 9, 2019
let’s get it poppin 💪🏽— GregoryBrooks. (@Gbrooks5_) December 8, 2019
😮— Ricky Stromberg (@Stromburski) December 8, 2019
Sam Pittman was one of the few reason why I went to Arkansas! If he’s back on the hill they definitely got better today.— Cam ✌🏾🐶 (@blindsideque) December 8, 2019
I'm getting anxious now. If we get @CoachSamPittman as our next head coach, the program is about to take a 180° turn. You talk about a man who puts his time and effort into anyone who has the will to win and will do whatever it takes. He's our guy. Stop the search. Pay my man's— C. Jones (@chris41jones) December 8, 2019
I’m getting butterflies thinking about getting Coach Pittman 🤞🏾— Bijhon Jackson (@BijhonJ) December 8, 2019
I just can’t believe it man. Unreal. There is no better person out there. Bunch of freaks about to be on the hill. Freakin Sammy P!!!!! https://t.co/IX3DU4E65q— Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) December 9, 2019
God I hope these Pittman rumors are true!!🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽‼️‼️— Colton Jackson (@TheRealSnupe_) December 8, 2019
YESSIRRRRR so excited for you @CoachSamPittman and @RazorbackFB !!!!! #WPS https://t.co/oXw7qWUMzr— Rawleigh III (@The3rdRawleigh) December 9, 2019
Make Arkansas Great Again! 🐗— Rafe Peavey (@IThrowFootballs) December 8, 2019
We’re all behind you! @CoachSamPittman #WPS https://t.co/x9KF4MAvLG
If Pittman come back to the hill, I’m fasho coming out to some games lol— Patrick Arinze (@PaperRoutePat) December 8, 2019
We are about to be a tough freaking team. And I love it. @CoachSamPittman— Grant Cook (@GrantJ_Cook) December 8, 2019
Would love to have coach Pittman back on the hill. 🙏🏾— Joshua Liddell (@JoshLiddell_2) December 8, 2019
Sam Pittman would be a gift from God https://t.co/E9LA09hhck— 57 (@NTStrong57) December 8, 2019
Yesssirrrrrr, bring Coach Pittman back! Players would run through a wall for him, that’s a fact, and he’s a great recruiter!— Kevin Richardson II (@K_Rich30) December 8, 2019
If this is really a done deal I couldn’t be more excited for the Hogs. I love @CoachSamPittman he’s one of the best I know, and bonus we keep another good one in @BarryLunneyJr might be to early to say but...THE HAWGS ARE BACK BABY 🐗🐗🐗 #wps— Karl Edmund Roesler (@KKarl_TheIIIrd) December 8, 2019
Love the Sam Pittman momentum that’s building Hog Nation!! #WPS— Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) December 8, 2019