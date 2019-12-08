Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Arkansas has hired longtime college football assistant Sam Pittman as its next head coach.

He returns to Fayetteville, where he was the Razorbacks' offensive line coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013-15, after a four-year stint in a similar position at Georgia.

There are concerns about the hire considering it's his first Division I head coaching job, but there is no doubt that he is beloved by his players. Here are some of their reactions to the news...