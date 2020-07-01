College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Curtis Washington Jr., a fan favorite on the Arkansas baseball team the past two seasons, has officially decided to leave the program.

Despite entering the NCAA transfer portal in mid-May, the West Memphis native was still strongly considering staying with the Razorbacks as recently as two weeks ago.

However, he announced Wednesday night that he was taking the junior college route and transferring to Wabash Valley C.C., a JUCO powerhouse located in Mount Carmel, Ill. At 17-2, the Warriors were ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA when this season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I plan on staying, to be honest with you,” Washington told HawgBeat on June 17. “I do plan on staying, but if any better offers come, then I’ll take it.”

The idea of returning to Arkansas was made possible by the NCAA’s decision to eliminate the 35-man roster limit for the 2021 season. Division I teams will be allowed up to 32 players who are receiving part of 11.7 scholarships and an unlimited number of non-scholarship players, the category in which Washington falls.

In his interview with HawgBeat last month, though, Washington said going somewhere he would get plenty of playing time was his primary concern. With a surplus of talent heading to Fayetteville, it is unlikely he would have seen much of a change from the utility role he’s had the last two seasons.

Capable of playing in the outfield or third base, most of Washington’s playing time with the Razorbacks was as a pinch hitter or pinch runner. In 36 career appearances, he made seven starts and went 13 for 39 (.333) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBIs at the plate. He was also successful on 4 of 5 stolen base attempts.

Transferring to a junior college - which was made possible by the eligibility relief granted by the NCAA and NJCAA - is likely the best option to ensure Washington gets the playing time he’s looking for in 2021, especially considering he has professional aspirations. It will also give him more opportunities to continue working on becoming a switch hitter.

Still, the decision will be met by disappointment from fans, who embraced Washington because of the enthusiasm with which he played the game and showed in the dugout. He told HawgBeat that the fans’ reaction to him initially entering the portal meant a lot to him.

That love from the fan base, and the fact he is an Arkansas native, probably made the decision to leave the Razorbacks hard for Washington.

“I love it, it was a dream come true,” Washington said about playing at Arkansas. “It was my dream school since I was a kid and playing in front of all those fans is crazy,”

Washington is the second Arkansas player to announce his transfer destination this offseason. Right-handed pitcher Travis Hester, who never appeared in a game in two seasons with the Razorbacks, is heading to Baylor.

Catcher Dominic Tamez, outfielder Trey Harris, right-hander Kevin Heinrich, infielder/outfielder Jesse Pierce and right-hander Collin Taylor have also entered the transfer portal since the end of the shortened 2020 season.