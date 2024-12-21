Transfer running back Mike Washington signs with Arkansas

Junior New Mexico State transfer running back Mike Washington has signed with Arkansas, he announced Saturday morning.
A 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of New York, Washington rushed for 725 yards and eight touchdowns on 157 carries (4.6 YPC) in 2024. He also caught nine passes for 74 yards with a score.
His best performance of the season came against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9, when he ran the ball 19 times for a season-high 152 yards with two touchdowns.
Before joining the Aggies, Washington spent three seasons at Buffalo, where he accumulated 1,119 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Washington committed to Utah through the transfer portal Dec. 15, but a visit to Arkansas seemingly made him rethink his decision.
Mike Washington Bio:
2023 (Sophomore – Buffalo) Had 4 starts in 11 game appearances… ranked 2nd on the team for rushing (362 yards on 90 carries)… scored 2 rushing touchdowns… 13 receptions for 35 yards… had 12 carries for 52 yards vs. Wisconsin… rushed for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding two receptions vs. Fordham… had a season-best of four receptions vs. Liberty… rushed a season-high 88 yards vs. Louisiana… rushed for 39 yards vs. Bowling Green… rushed for 35 yards and added a reception vs. Eastern Michigan.
2022 (Redshirt Freshman – Buffalo) Had 2 starts in 13 game appearances… led the Bulls in rushing with 625 yards and a team-high seven rushing touchdowns… 23 receptions for 135 yards and a score… rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown vs. Holy Cross… rushed for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan… Rushed for 36 yards and a score vs. Miami… A season best of 155 yards rushed and two touchdowns, including a 92-yarder vs. Bowling Green (2nd longest run in program history)… receiving touchdown vs. Ohio… rushed 41 yards and a touchdown vs. Central Michigan… had a season-high of eight receptions vs. Akron.
2021 (Freshman – Buffalo) Appeared in 3 games… rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries… 13 carries for 65 yards vs. Wagner... 9 carries for 53 yards vs. Akron… 14-yard touchdown run vs. Bowling Green.
High School Junior season he earned All-State honors after rushing for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns… Played defense and had 31 tackles with three interceptions… named All-CNY and MVP of the Regional Championship Game.