Transfer running back Mike Washington signs with Arkansas

Junior New Mexico State transfer running back Mike Washington has signed with Arkansas, he announced Saturday morning.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of New York, Washington rushed for 725 yards and eight touchdowns on 157 carries (4.6 YPC) in 2024. He also caught nine passes for 74 yards with a score.

His best performance of the season came against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9, when he ran the ball 19 times for a season-high 152 yards with two touchdowns.

Before joining the Aggies, Washington spent three seasons at Buffalo, where he accumulated 1,119 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Washington committed to Utah through the transfer portal Dec. 15, but a visit to Arkansas seemingly made him rethink his decision.