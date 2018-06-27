OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas was on the verge of seeing its deficit double from one run to two in the fourth inning until it caught a break. With runners on the corners and no outs, Oregon State’s Tyler Malone hit a sharp ground ball at Jared Gates. The Razorbacks’ first baseman tried to start a double play, but Jax Biggers’ relay throw wasn’t in time and the runner at third – Trevor Larnach seemingly scored. However, Adley Rutschman was called for interference on the play at second because he didn’t slide. Not only did Arkansas get the double play, but it also forced Larnach to return to third base and took a run off the scoreboard in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, which the Razorbacks eventually won 4-1. It was an unusual play that actually developed because of some luck. With Gates fielding the ball, pitcher Blaine Knight was supposed to cover the first base. Thinking the throw might go to the plate instead of second, Knight was slow getting to the bag. That caused Biggers to hesitate and initially fake the relay before finally throwing it to first, where Knight and second baseman Carson Shaddy collided. “The guy was going to slide and then I think my pump fake might have kept him from going to slide,” Biggers said. “He thought he had more time and then he kind of veered off, but he didn’t veer off enough.” Oregon State head coach said he did not agree with the explanation the umpires gave him and his frustration was evident in his postgame comments. “It appeared Rutsh was doing everything he could to get out of the way,” Casey said. “They weren’t near one another, so I don’t agree with the call. … Everybody can look at the tape and decide for themselves what they think.” Instead of trailing by two runs and still needing two outs, the Razorbacks escaped the first-and-third, no-outs jam unscathed after Blaine Knight struck out Michael Gretler to end the inning. “That was a crucial moment in the game,” hitting coach Nate Thompson said. “They were up 1-0 already and being down 2-0 wouldn’t have been that big of a deal, but certainly when you can take a run off the board for the other team, that does swing some momentum and energize us.” Big Inning The momentum of the interference play and Knight’s strikeout carried over into the top of the fifth inning, as Arkansas put up one of its signature “crooked numbers.” After a first-pitch pop up by Dominic Fletcher, the Razorbacks started manufacturing their four runs. Shaddy worked a four-pitch walk, Gates hit a chopper by the first baseman for a single and then Grant Koch tied the game with an RBI single.

Koch rips one into left...



Anddd we're tied in the fifth, with @RazorbackBSB still threatening!#CWS pic.twitter.com/3CaXwuO7gP — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 27, 2018

It was Koch’s second hit of the day, giving him his first multi-hit game since the final day of the regular season against Georgia on May 19. “I felt like he’s made some hard contact lately, but didn’t get any reward for it,” Thompson said. “I really give him a lot of credit. I think he’s just been sticking with the process. It’s cool to see him get the knocks he needed.” Koch was part of the bottom five in Arkansas’ lineup, which combined for four of the Razorbacks’ five hits in the game. The 1-4 batters – Eric Cole, Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield – were just 1 for 16 in the game. That statistic highlights the Razorbacks’ depth in their lineup, which has carried them throughout the season. “There’s guys that get hot and guys that have really good games,” Koch said. “That could be seven or eight people out of the lineup or that could be two or three and they carry you one day. Doesn’t matter the guy; there’s no one certain guy. There’s no pressure.” Despite the lack of hits at the top of the order, they did manage to get on base and drive in runs following Koch’s RBI in the fifth thanks to Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich losing his command. The Beavers’ ace hit Biggers and Cole with pitches in consecutive at bats, loading the bases and then driving in a run to give Arkansas the lead. Although he had an overall miserable day at the plate, going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts, Martin hit a slow grounder to second base and reached on an RBI fielder’s choice when All-American Nick Madrigal bobbled it. Things were unraveling so quickly that Oregon State had a hard time getting someone up and ready in the bullpen. When Heimlich fell behind 1-0 to Kjerstad, the Beavers brought in freshman Christian Chamberlain, but he threw three straight balls to complete the bases-loaded walk and drive in Arkansas’ final run. “He lost command of his fastball a little bit and was out of the zone, so as a hitter, we’re all just trying to be patient, see him in the zone,” Kjerstad said. “He ended up missing his spots a few times, walking a few guys and also hitting a few guys, and that equaled a few more runs for us.” Beating Heimlich Oregon State’s controversial starter has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball the last two years. The left-hander entered the College World Series with a 16-1 record, 2.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings this season. Although he struggled through his first two starts in Omaha, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits in five innings, Heimlich kept the Razorbacks at bay early on. They managed only one hit and struck out five times through four innings. “Heimlich’s tough, man,” Thompson said. “He’s a fastball, slider guy and the slider’s really late. He did a good job with it, especially early, tunneling that thing. It looked very much like his fastball.” It was a start that some fans were worried about when the game was postponed from Monday to Tuesday, giving Heimlich an extra day to get his body ready for the game. Instead of pitching on four days’ rest, he had five days. However, the Razorbacks didn’t put too much stock into that and head coach Dave Van Horn actually spun it into a positive. “Coach Van Horn just said it was the national championship and we want to beat them at their best anyways,” Shaddy said. “(We were) honestly kind of glad that they had something going for them because we don’t want any excuses. We want to beat them straight up.” Even though Arkansas wasn’t getting much production at the plate, it was seeing a lot of pitches and driving up Heimlich’s pitch count. He needed 36 pitches to get through the first two innings, despite only one base runner for the Razorbacks, and he was at 66 pitches through the fourth. “We wanted to hit the ball hard; we wanted to put the ball in play with force,” Thompson said. “If we couldn’t hit a ball hard, the plan was to take that pitch. “That kind of leads to driving up a pitch count and sometimes that can get you in a position where you strike out some, too, because you’re really deep in counts, but I’ll take it.” The Razorbacks’ plan worked to perfection, as Heimlich – making his third start in 11 days – completely lost his ability to throw the ball over the plate in the fifth inning. “Any time you have a big name like that on the mound, that’s your goal, to see pitches and try to get him off the mound,” Shaddy said. “You get him up to 60 pitches in three or four innings, that’s definitely another way you can beat him, regardless of how many hits he gives up and how many runs he gives up.” When the dust settled, Heimlich was charged with four runs – three earned – on three hits, two walks and two hit by pitches. The outing dropped his ERA to 2.92 and he earned his third loss of the season. “He started to lose it,” Casey said. “He didn’t throw the ball where he needed to, and it kind of…I don’t have an answer for that. He’d been real good all year long, and certainly really struggled in that inning.” Stellar Defense Errors plagued the Razorbacks at various times throughout the season, but their defense has been stellar in the postseason. Eric Cole made a great catch in foul territory at the wall against Florida to help send them to the finals and they added another couple of plays to their Omaha highlight reel Tuesday. In the fifth inning, Gates laid out to catch a pop up by Zak Taylor in foul territory. Despite landing hard on the warning track dirt, he hung on to the ball and earned the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for the night.