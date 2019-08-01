News More News
Dallas Linebacker Brennon Scott Considering Arkansas for Final Official

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Arkansas has been trying to get a foot in the door at Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas since Morris arrived in Fayetteville but so far, they haven't locked in a Dunne commit.

Four-star linebacker Brennon Scott could be their first if he chooses to officially visit Arkansas. He's already taken officials to USC and Kansas with plans for two more.

