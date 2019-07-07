Daniel Gafford stole the show in his NBA Summer League debut and now he’s getting paid.

According to The Athletic, the former Arkansas big man has agreed to a four-year rookie contract that includes two guaranteed seasons and is worth $6.1 million.

A second-round selection by the Chicago Bulls, Gafford was the 38th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.

In his first professional appearance, Gafford was dominant in his 29 minutes of playing time Friday night. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, with his first bucket coming on an alley oop in the game’s opening minute, and also had 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 96-76 win over the Lakers.