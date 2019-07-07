Daniel Gafford agrees to rookie deal
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Daniel Gafford stole the show in his NBA Summer League debut and now he’s getting paid.
According to The Athletic, the former Arkansas big man has agreed to a four-year rookie contract that includes two guaranteed seasons and is worth $6.1 million.
A second-round selection by the Chicago Bulls, Gafford was the 38th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.
In his first professional appearance, Gafford was dominant in his 29 minutes of playing time Friday night. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, with his first bucket coming on an alley oop in the game’s opening minute, and also had 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 96-76 win over the Lakers.
Daniel Gafford PUT IN WORK against the Lakers 😮💯@Dan_G33's stats from last night's win:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 6, 2019
21 points (9 of 10 shooting)
10 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
4 blocks pic.twitter.com/1cO2cl34aS
Gafford and the Bulls return to action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. CT Sunday. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Here is the rest of Chicago's schedule for the Summer League...
Remaining Chicago Bulls Summer League Schedule
Sunday, July 7 - vs. Cavaliers - 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, July 8 - vs. Pelicans - 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Wednesday, July 10 - vs. Hornets - 4 p.m. (NBA TV)