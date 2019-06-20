Daniel Gafford’s wait is over in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Bulls scooped up the former Arkansas big man with the 38th overall pick Thursday night, making him the Razorbacks’ first draft pick since Bobby Portis four years ago - who was also selected by Chicago.

“He’s a pick-and-roll roll man and finisher,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said about Gafford after he was drafted. “He rebounds, he blocks shots. … He’s limited outside the paint, but he’s athletic, long, tough and very, very physical, so Daniel Gafford in the second round is a solid pick as a big guy.”

Much like Portis, Gafford was a highly regarded in-state player who chose to stay home and spent two years at Arkansas.

The No. 31 overall player in the Class of 2017 coming out of El Dorado, he didn’t play basketball until the eighth grade, instead playing the drums and clarinet in the marching band.

Once picking up the game, Gafford eventually became a force, averaging 17.4 points, 16 rebounds and 7.7 blocks per game as a senior. He committed to the Razorbacks as a freshman.

When he finally got to Fayetteville, the 6-foot-11, 233-pound forward was an immediate walking highlight reel because of his athleticism and high-flying dunk.

In two years at Arkansas, Gafford averaged 14.3 points on 63.5 percent shooting and 7.4 rebounds. He also racked up 141 blocks and 49 steals. As a senior, he earned first-team All-SEC honors and was named to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.

If Gafford makes Chicago’s roster, he’ll join an exclusive group of former Razorbacks in the NBA. Portis and Patrick Beverley are the last two drafted, as they were picked in 2015 and 2009, respectively, and are the only regulars in the league.

However, undrafted teammates Daryl Macon and Dusty Hannahs made their NBA debuts last season, appearing in eight and two games, respectively.