Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson announced Monday, after accepting an NIT bid, that starting All-SEC big man and projected NBA first-round pick Daniel Gafford will not play in the tournament and has declared for the NBA draft.

Though Anderson said in his press conference that he believes in "starting what you finish," he said he supports Gafford's decision to the fullest and is proud of him achieving his dreams.

Despite the team's 17-14 record this season, Gafford had a lot of personal success and he ends his Arkansas career with 955 points (4.3ppg), 7.4 rpg and 141 blocked shots while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. Gafford's field goal percentage is second in school history behind Oliver Miller.

Gafford already extended his stay in the NCAA by one year after being a projected high pick in last year's NBA draft as well.