“Growing up in Arkansas, my dream was to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks,” McFadden said in a statement released by the UA. “To be able to do that and now to be recognized with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is something I couldn’t have imagined.”

The two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up is a member of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class, inducted in his first year on the ballot, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Arguably the best player in Arkansas history, Darren McFadden is now recognized as one of college football’s all-time greats.

Man I don’t even kno where to start...it’s an honor n blessing to be inducted into the college HOF. Big thanks to all my family,friends,teammates,coaches teachers,fans and anyone that’s has supported me along the way. I’m really at a loss for words and so honored and excited.

During his illustrious three-year career with the Razorbacks, McFadden rushed for 4,590 yards and 41 touchdowns. Those still rank first and second in school history and are third and tied for 13th in SEC history.



He was a Freshman All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2005 and then followed it up by earning consensus and unanimous All-American honors in 2006 and 2007, respectively. He was also the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award winner and Heisman Trophy runner-up each of his last two seasons. In 2007, he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year.

McFadden’s rushing totals in 2007 (1,830 yards) and 2006 (1,647 yards) are the top two single-season marks in school history, as are his all-purpose totals (2,310 yards in 2007 and 2,058 yards in 2006).

He also had a school-record 22 100-yard rushing games, highlighted by a 321-yard performance against South Carolina in 2007. That tied the single-game SEC record.

In the Razorbacks' famed "Wildcat" package, McFadden lined up at quarterback and completed 14 of 22 passes for 205 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. He also caught 46 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns and returned 38 kickoffs for 926 yards and another score.

The Oakland Raiders selected him fourth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, making him the highest drafted Arkansas player in nearly three decades and tied for the third highest drafted player in school history.

He played seven seasons with the Raiders and three with the Dallas Cowboys, with his 5,421 career yards and 28 touchdowns more than any other former Arkansas player in the NFL. His 10-year career ended in November 2017 when he announced his retirement, making him eligible for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

There were 13 players and two coaches selected in the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class. The others include Notre Dame’s Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, USC’s Troy Polamalu, Ole Miss’ Patrick Willis and Texas’ Vince Young.

McFadden is the 10th former Arkansas player to be inducted and the first since linebacker Ronnie Caveness in 2010. There have also been 10 former head or assistant coaches inducted.

Razorbacks in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame

2019 – Darren McFadden (RB)

2017 – Danny Ford (HC)

2012 – Jimmy Johnson (DL/AC)

2010 – Ronnie Caveness (LB)

2008 – Lou Holtz (HC)

2004 – Wayne Harris (LB)

2004 – Tracy Rocker (AC)

2003 – Doug Dickey (AC)

2003 – Hayden Fry (AC)

2001 – Barry Switzer (AC)

2000 – Billy Ray Smith Jr. (LB)

1999 – Chuck Dicus (WR)

1997 – Bowden Wyatt (HC)

1992 – Loyd Phillips (DL)

1987 – Johnny Majors (AC)

1984 – Lance Alworth (WR)

1983 – Frank Broyles (HC)

1971 – Clyde Scott (RB/DB)

1967 – Wear Schoonover (WR)

1954 – Hugo Bezdek (HC)