Sam Pittman and his only publicly announced assistant Brad Davis have been busy on the recruiting trail with 12 face-to-face visits so far since Monday night. On Wednesday, the new offensive line coach went to Memphis to see three road graders and after the visits, two of them promptly set up official visits for this weekend.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Ray Curry is ranked the no.30 prospect in the state of Tennessee. Curry was offered by Chad Morris and his staff in May of 2018. He came to visit during the 2018 season but committed to Memphis this past summer. The Razorbacks really picked up communication with Curry during the 2019 season but didn't get him back on campus before Morris was let go. Since Coach Davis left Missouri for Arkansas, it seems like there's a very good possibility he could get Curry to flip this weekend ahead of early national signing next week.

Chad Morris and his staff were on Memphis U standout Marcus Henderson for a very long time as well but the 3-stars interest in the program waned as the Hogs played two back-to-back 2-10 seasons. Henderson has 21 offers to choose from and has taken official visits to Ole Miss and Missouri (while being recruited by Davis). When asked about the Pittman/Davis combo now on the Hill, Marcus said: "They definitely sparked some interest back towards Arkansas for me." Henderson does not intend to sign next week and will wait until the February signing period.