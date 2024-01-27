Davonte Davis steps away from Arkansas basketball team
FAYETTEVILLE - Per a release from Arkansas Athletics, senior guard Davonte Davis has stepped away from the men's basketball team.
The Jacksonville native shined for the Hogs during his four-year career in Fayetteville, as he is just the ninth-ever Razorback to reach 900+ points, 400+ rebounds, 200+ assists and 100+ steals in an Arkansas uniform.
Through 19 games this season, Davis was averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was shooting 35.5% from the field, 23.9% from beyond the arch and 74.2% from the charity stripe.
For his career, the former All-SEC defender averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 42.6% from the field, 29.7% from three and 72.5% from the free throw line.
Davis' departure leads a glaring hole on the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (10-9, 1-5 SEC) as it looks to get out of a major early-season slump against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday night.