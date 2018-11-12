FAYETTEVILLE — When Arkansas hired John Chavis as its defensive coordinator, he agreed to a one-year deal that included an option for a two-year extension.

With two games remaining in the 2018 season, he was asked Monday afternoon if he had told head coach Chad Morris whether or not he’d accept the option. Although he didn’t give a definitive answer, Chavis indicated he wanted to be back in 2019.

“I haven’t told Chad that, but he and I will have a talk, and I’m not going to make an announcement,” Chavis said. “I’m at Arkansas, and I think that’s enough said. I plan on being here a while.”

That jives with comments he has made over the last several weeks, as he has referenced next season multiple times and seems genuinely excited about the younger players on the roster.

Chavis has also played a key role in helping the Razorbacks compile a recruiting class that is currently ranked 10th nationally and features seven four-star prospects.

“Really I can’t wait to where we get this thing where we pack that stadium,” Chavis said Monday afternoon. “I’ve been here when it has ben packed on the other sideline, certainly we’ve got to get this program back to that.”

A veteran in the SEC, Chavis has been a defensive coordinator at Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M. Although the Razorbacks still rank 13th in the SEC in scoring defense (32.7 ppg) and 10th in total defense (407.5 ypg), they have improved in virtually every statistic after having arguably the worst defense in school history last year.

“Defensively we’ve improved in a lot of areas,” Morris said. “We are seeing some improvements…and I’m very proud to see some progress that’s being made and seeing the fight these guys are continuing to give.”

Chavis is making $995,000 this season, but would receive a pay raise to $1.5 million for the 2019 season and $1.6 million for 2020.

If he doesn’t return next year, Arkansas would be searching for its fourth defensive coordinator in as many years. Paul Rhoads held the position the final year of Bret Bielema’s tenure, following a three-year run by Robb Smith.