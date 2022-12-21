News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 14:57:24 -0600') }} football Edit

DE John Morgan III talks decision to transfer to Arkansas

John Morgan III committed to Arkansas on Wednesday, finishing the final recruiting process of his college career. (Pittsburgh Athletics)
John Morgan III committed to Arkansas on Wednesday, finishing the final recruiting process of his college career. (Pittsburgh Athletics) (Pittsburgh Athletics)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

On the first day of the early signing period, Arkansas got an early Christmas gift, gaining the signature of Pittsburgh transfer defensive end John Morgan III.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native had initially said following his visit last weekend he was planning on taking a few more visits and would likely come to a decision after the National Championship game.

He told HawgBeat following his announcement, however, that after talking to Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams last night, he had made up his mind.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}