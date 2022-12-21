On the first day of the early signing period, Arkansas got an early Christmas gift, gaining the signature of Pittsburgh transfer defensive end John Morgan III.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native had initially said following his visit last weekend he was planning on taking a few more visits and would likely come to a decision after the National Championship game.

He told HawgBeat following his announcement, however, that after talking to Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams last night, he had made up his mind.