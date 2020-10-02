HawgBeat - Decision dates approaching for top Hog hoops targets

Decision dates approaching for top Hog hoops targets
It has been a difficult offseason for coaches across the country. Recruiting is more different and difficult than it has ever been, with prospects making decisions on their future with no or limited visits to their potential schools. Despite this, Arkansas and Eric Musselman currently have commits from a top JUCO talent in Akol Mawein and a Rivals150 wing Chance Moore for the 2021 class.
The staff has two spots left to fill, but given the staff’s history, at least one will likely be reserved for a graduate transfer. The staff is still actively recruiting high school prospects, some have decision dates looming....
Standing at 6-foot-7 and possessing a versatile offensive skillset, Lawson announced his top five recently with a commitment date of October 7th, his 18th birthday. Lawson listed Oregon, Arkansas, Alabama, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt in his final list.
Lawson’s dad said in an interview that Johnathan wants to go somewhere where he can showcase his talent. Arkansas would be a good fit with an NBA system and a staff that has so much NBA experience. To be fair, the other programs in his final list have put players in the League, too. It will be interesting to see who Lawson chooses on the 7th–no analysts have put in FutureCasts pick thus far.
