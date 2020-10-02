HawgBeat - Decision dates approaching for top Hog hoops targets

It has been a difficult offseason for coaches across the country. Recruiting is more different and difficult than it has ever been, with prospects making decisions on their future with no or limited visits to their potential schools. Despite this, Arkansas and Eric Musselman currently have commits from a top JUCO talent in Akol Mawein and a Rivals150 wing Chance Moore for the 2021 class.

The staff has two spots left to fill, but given the staff’s history, at least one will likely be reserved for a graduate transfer. The staff is still actively recruiting high school prospects, some have decision dates looming....