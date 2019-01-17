When Arkansas struck out on its No. 1 graduate transfer target, it had to dip into the Group of Five to find its quarterback for next season.

It’s easy to see why there are concerns with Ben Hicks, who committed to the Razorbacks on Monday after four seasons at SMU, especially following the sweepstakes for Kelly Bryant, a quarterback with a College Football Playoff appearance on his resume who landed at Missouri.

There is no doubt Hicks is a notch or two below Bryant and those who believe he immediately makes Arkansas a bowl team could be setting themselves up for disappointment, but the situation also isn’t as bad as others may think. The reality, as is usually the case, is somewhere in between.

The arguments for and against Hicks are nuanced and not cut and dry. Take his statistics, for example.

In three seasons as SMU’s primary starter, he threw for a school-record 9,081 yards and 71 touchdowns, but completed only 56.7 percent of his passes and was intercepted 34 times.

Critics have used that completion percentage and interception total as ammunition. While that is understandable, it’s also fair to recognize the natural progression of a quarterback as he gets older and more experienced - similar to what Arkansas fans saw from Brandon Allen.

Hicks’ interceptions have fallen from 15 as a redshirt freshman in 2016 to 12 in 2017 and seven in 2018. He also has a 2.1-to-1 career touchdown-to-interception ratio, which is much better than the combined 1.3-to-1 career ratio of Ty Storey and Cole Kelley, who Hicks is replacing.

That pair has a career completion percentage of 56.4, slightly lower than that of Hicks, and threw an interception every 24.8 pass attempts compared to Hicks throwing one every 37.2 attempts.

Of course, Hicks put up those numbers the American Athletic Conference and will now be asked to compete in the SEC, arguably the toughest conference in the country.

Making the jump from the Group of Five to the Power Five as a graduate transfer quarterback is rare, but it has happened before and players like Kurt Benkert (East Carolina to Virginia), Ryan Finley (Boise State to North Carolina State) and Gardner Minshew (East Carolina to Washington State) have enjoyed a lot of success.

It’s impossible to know if Hicks will be able to add his name to that list with spring practice still more than a month away. A look at his past can provide some idea of how he’ll fare against the better competition, though.

This chart details his statistics in nine games against AP Top-25 teams and five games against Power Five teams, as well as his splits in 34 games against FBS competition based on their defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.