HawgBeat - Depth chart, injury report for Arkansas Red-White spring game

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in action one last time this spring, putting on the Red-White game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fayetteville.

The Hogs will be broken up into two teams with the first team offense going versus the second team defense and the second team offense going versus the first team defense. Sam Pittman said they will do some first team versus first team and they'll get through 50-55 plays for each side.

Though the Razorbacks will kick and punt, the special teams units won't be live tackling.

Pittman did mention a number of injuries, so take note of those before checking out our projected depth chart for Saturday...