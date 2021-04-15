 HawgBeat - Depth chart, injury report for Arkansas Red-White spring game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 09:49:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Depth chart, injury report for Arkansas Red-White spring game

Arkansas 3rd year vet Bumper Pool.
Arkansas 3rd year vet Bumper Pool. (Nick Wenger)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' spring practice is presented by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in action one last time this spring, putting on the Red-White game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fayetteville.

The Hogs will be broken up into two teams with the first team offense going versus the second team defense and the second team offense going versus the first team defense. Sam Pittman said they will do some first team versus first team and they'll get through 50-55 plays for each side.

Though the Razorbacks will kick and punt, the special teams units won't be live tackling.

Pittman did mention a number of injuries, so take note of those before checking out our projected depth chart for Saturday...

INJURY REPORT

Sam Pittman is very reluctant to give injury updates during the season but to save everyone the mystery, he decided to provide a list of Hogs who are possibly too banged up to go on Saturday.

- Dalton Wagner (1st team RT)
- Ty'Kieast Crawford (2nd team RT)
- Khari Johnson (2nd team CB)
- Hayden Henry (1st/2nd team LB)
- Tyson Morris (1st/2nd team WR)
- Isaiah Nichols (1st/2nd team DT)
- Jashaud Stewart (1st/2nd team DE)

Since we have advance notice, we've factored these injuries into account in the depth chart.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Lucas Coley

RB

Trelon Smith

T.J. Hammonds

Raheim Sanders

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

Nathan Bax

WR

Mike Woods

Darin Turner

Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

John David White

WR

Trey Knox

Jaedon Wilson

Karch Gardiner

LT

Myron Cunningham

Marcus Henderson

Jalen St. John

LG

Luke Jones

Brady Latham

Dylan Rathcke

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

Austin Nix

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

John Oehrlein

RT

Marcus Henderson

Ryan Winkel

Ray Curry
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

DE

Eric Gregory

Dorian Gerald

Eric Thomas Jr.

DT

Taurean Carter

Enoch Jackson Jr.

Jalen Williams / Marcus Miller

DE

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

Morgan Hanna

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jackson Woodard

Deon Edwards / Kelin Burrle

MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Jake Yurachek / Chris Paul Jr.

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Nick Turner

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Montaric Brown

Trent Gordon

Jon Conley

CB

Hudson Clark

LaDarrius Bishop

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Jayden Johnson

Zach Zimos

S

Jalen Catalon

Myles Slusher

Nathan Parodi

S

Simeon Blair

Malik Chavis

Cade Pearson

BREAKOUT PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sam Pittman singled out several Hogs as his candidates for biggest surprise performers of the spring.

Sophomore defensive tackle Taurean Carter (No. 91), senior safety and former walk-on Simeon Blair (No. 15), sophomore defensive end Zach Williams (No. 56) and freshman early enrollees safety Jayden Johnson (No. 8) and linebacker Pooh Paul (No. 40) are all ones to watch for on Saturday.

Although Paul may not see the field much this weekend, the rest of the surprise mentions are in the two-deep.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}