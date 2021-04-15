HawgBeat - Depth chart, injury report for Arkansas Red-White spring game

Depth chart, injury report for Arkansas Red-White spring game
The Arkansas Razorbacks are in action one last time this spring, putting on the Red-White game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fayetteville.
The Hogs will be broken up into two teams with the first team offense going versus the second team defense and the second team offense going versus the first team defense. Sam Pittman said they will do some first team versus first team and they'll get through 50-55 plays for each side.
Though the Razorbacks will kick and punt, the special teams units won't be live tackling.
Pittman did mention a number of injuries, so take note of those before checking out our projected depth chart for Saturday...
INJURY REPORT
Sam Pittman is very reluctant to give injury updates during the season but to save everyone the mystery, he decided to provide a list of Hogs who are possibly too banged up to go on Saturday.
- Dalton Wagner (1st team RT)
- Ty'Kieast Crawford (2nd team RT)
- Khari Johnson (2nd team CB)
- Hayden Henry (1st/2nd team LB)
- Tyson Morris (1st/2nd team WR)
- Isaiah Nichols (1st/2nd team DT)
- Jashaud Stewart (1st/2nd team DE)
Since we have advance notice, we've factored these injuries into account in the depth chart.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Lucas Coley
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
Raheim Sanders
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry
|
Nathan Bax
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Darin Turner
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
John David White
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Karch Gardiner
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Marcus Henderson
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Luke Jones
|
Brady Latham
|
Dylan Rathcke
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
Austin Nix
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
John Oehrlein
|
RT
|
Marcus Henderson
|
Ryan Winkel
|
Ray Curry
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Dorian Gerald
|
Eric Thomas Jr.
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Enoch Jackson Jr.
|
Jalen Williams / Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
Morgan Hanna
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jackson Woodard
|
Deon Edwards / Kelin Burrle
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Jake Yurachek / Chris Paul Jr.
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Nick Turner
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jon Conley
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Zach Zimos
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Slusher
|
Nathan Parodi
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Malik Chavis
|
Cade Pearson
BREAKOUT PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sam Pittman singled out several Hogs as his candidates for biggest surprise performers of the spring.
Sophomore defensive tackle Taurean Carter (No. 91), senior safety and former walk-on Simeon Blair (No. 15), sophomore defensive end Zach Williams (No. 56) and freshman early enrollees safety Jayden Johnson (No. 8) and linebacker Pooh Paul (No. 40) are all ones to watch for on Saturday.
Although Paul may not see the field much this weekend, the rest of the surprise mentions are in the two-deep.