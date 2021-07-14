Derrian Ford, in-state 4-star recruit, picks Arkansas

Arkansas has landed another in-state four-star recruit, as Derrian Ford committed to Arkansas on Wednesday.

The standout guard from Magnolia chose the Razorbacks over reigning national champion Baylor and 24 other reported offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Texas Tech and several others.

As a junior for the Panthers, Ford averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, helping him earn Class 4A Player of the Year honors from the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association.

Currently ranked No. 47 in the Rivals150, Ford would be Arkansas’ highest-rated signee since Daniel Gafford (No. 31) in 2017 - assuming his ranking doesn’t change and he doesn’t waiver in his commitment.

The Razorbacks now have three commitments in the Class of 2022 and each of them is in the Rivals150, as Ford joins fellow in-state prospect Joseph Pinion (No. 114) from Morrilton and Barry Dunning Jr. (No. 116) from Alabama.