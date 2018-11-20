FAYETTEVILLE — Three days ahead of the final game of the 2018 season, Derrick Munson announced his departure from Arkansas in a post on Twitter.

A sophomore from Louisiana, Munson made the switch from linebacker to nickel back this season and had played in all 11 games, making one start against Auburn. He made 14 tackles, including two for loss and one sack.

However, since starting at Auburn, Munson had seen his role on defense decrease significantly. He had mostly played special teams the last several weeks.

As a true freshman last season, Munson played in the final nine games solely on special teams, but did not record any statistics. The most notable moment of his career likely came in last year's Missouri game, when he was ejected for targeting on a kickoff return after taking out the Tigers' kicker.

He was a 5.5 three-star prospect out of Metairie, La., Archbishop Rummel and turned down offers from Kansas, Louisville, Missouri and others to become the Razorbacks’ first commitment of the 2017 class.

He is the sixth player to leave the program this season, joining wide receivers Jarrod Barnes and Jonathan Nance, defensive back Nate Dalton and linebacker Kyrei Fisher. Offensive lineman Dylan Hays also medically retired, but has remained with the program and been on the sideline during home games, and tight end Austin Cantrell will likely graduate and move on, but he going to play the final game.