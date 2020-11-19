HawgBeat - Desi Sills picked for SEC second team by coaches

After having no Razorbacks named to the first or second team by the media last week, the SEC coaches have named junior guard Desi Sills to the preseason second team in their poll.

Sills, one of two of the Hogs' returning contributors from the 2019-20 squad, has played every game since he got to the Hill in 2018. Averaging 31.2 minutes per game, Sills put up 10.3 point, 3 boards and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field.

Musselman tried bringing Sills off the bench to end last season and it resulted in Sills shooting a team-high 45.6% from deep in the last 14 games.

It's unclear whether Sills will start or come off the bench in his third year but he's still likely to finish top five on the team in minutes and scoring.

In the annual Red-White game last week, Sills put up 11 points and 13 points in the two halfs (switching teams), shooting 8-12 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line.

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scottie Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt