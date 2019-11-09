FAYETTEVILLE — Despite touching the ball just eight times, Rakeem Boyd had a career day against Western Kentucky.

The junior from Houston scored on runs of 76 and 86 yards - Arkansas’ two longest plays of the season - and finished with 185 yards in the 45-19 loss inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

That was enough for Boyd to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season, as he needed only 180 yards coming into the game. It’s the 22nd time an Arkansas player has hit that milestone.

“I was proud of my O-linemen for helping me get there,” Boyd said. “That was a goal this week, to get 180. Our O-line went in there and got the job done and I saw it and hit it. I was really proud of those guys, even though I didn’t touch it much.”

Boyd said he felt like he had more than eight carries in him Saturday, but didn’t complain when given the chance. Instead, he said he tried to make the most of his opportunities.

According to Sports Reference’s college football site, it is just the fourth time an FBS player has rushed for at least 180 yards against another FBS team despite having eight or fewer carries.

When asked about Boyd’s lack of attempts, head coach Chad Morris blamed Western Kentucky’s ball control - the Hilltoppers had the ball for nearly 70 percent of the first half - and the early deficit, which called for more passing.

“Well, I think a lot of it had to do with — we had four possessions in the first half,” Morris said. “The time of possession, we fell behind. Tried to mix it up a little bit, tried to throw the ball a little bit, but I think time of possession had a little bit to do with that."

The 185 yards shattered Boyd’s previous career high of 134 at Kentucky earlier this season. It was also the eighth time he’s eclipsed the century mark at Arkansas, which is tied for the 11th most in school history.

At his current pace of 100.5 yards per game, Boyd would finish the season with 1,206 yards. That would be the ninth-best single-season total in UA history. His 6.7-yard average is currently fourth on the single-season charts for yards per carry, behind only Felix Jones (8.7 in 2007, 7.6 in 2006) and Jerry Eckwood (7.6 in 1975).

However, the Razorbacks’ next game is at No. 1 LSU. The Tigers entered Saturday’s matchup with Alabama allowing just 97.9 yards per game and 2.95 yards per carry, both of which ranked 13th nationally.

Missouri, Arkansas’ final opponent, isn’t a slouch defending the run, either. Entering its matchup with Georgia on Saturday, it was allowing 136.9 yards per game and 3.70 yards per carry, which ranked 42nd and 37th nationally, respectively.