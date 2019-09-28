ARLINGTON, Texas — Just as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Arkansas will find a heartbreaking way to lose to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.

Fans can almost set their clocks to it and Saturday’s matchup was no different, as the Razorbacks came up 19 yards shy of the end zone in a 31-27 loss to the No. 23 Aggies.

It was a much different showing than what Arkansas put on the field a week earlier, when it needed a 17-point rally to tie before ultimately losing to San Jose State in one of the most embarrassing losses in school history.

Head coach Chad Morris said he was proud of the way his team responded and fought to the end, but he added that it wasn’t enough to accomplish what the Razorbacks had hoped: snapping their 13-game SEC losing streak.

“There are no moral (victories),” Morris said. “We've got to find a way - got to find a way to win when you get down to the end like this. And we will.”