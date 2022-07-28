Despite nine draft picks, Cincinnati is primed to test Arkansas in Week 1

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

Less than a year removed from their best season since 2011, Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks will have an opportunity to prove they're here to stay early with a season-opening matchup against the University of Cincinnati After an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season, the Bearcats are moving into next season with the expectation that the same thing can happen in 2022. The Bearcats will have to replace a lot, though, as almost half of their starters, nine total, were lost to the NFL Draft in 2022. The only two teams to lose more to the NFL Draft were Georgia (15) and LSU (10).

Previewing the Cincinnati Defense

Much like Arkansas, Cincinnati’s defense lost a lot at the end of 2021. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken fourth overall by the New York Jets, and he wasn't the only one. Defensive back Coby Bryant, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Darrian Beavers, linebacker Myjai Sanders, and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks all heard their names called in April. The Bearcats do still have talent remaining on the roster, though. Preseason All-America linebacker Deshawn Pace, who made 95 tackles and hauled in four interceptions last season, will anchor the linebacker unit, with Wilson Huber (15 tackles) and Jaheim Thomas (21 tackles) playing on either side of him. The secondary is the most suspect position group for Cincinnati in 2022. Losing Gardner, Bryant, and Cook stings for Cincinnati, but they bring back Ja’Von Hicks (56 tackles, two interceptions) and Arquon Bush (42 tackles, three interceptions). Other names to keep an eye on are JQ Hardaway, Todd Bumphis and Jacob Dingle. Bumphis and Dingle were backups and special teams guys who are expected to play a lot this season. Hardaway is an incoming freshman who was rated a 5.7-three-star safety from Phenix City, Ala. He enrolled early, and coaches believe he could make an impact in 2022. The trenches will be a strong point for the Bearcats in Week 1. Despite losing Brooks and Sanders, there is still good depth, something head coach Luke Fickell has made a point to develop since he took over at Cincinnati in 2017. Defensive end Malik Vann finished 2021 with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, Jowon Briggs is a transfer from Virginia, where he recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss last season. Another name to know is Jabari Taylor, who had two sacks and five tackles for loss last season. He also recovered a game-winning fumble on a goal-line stand against Tulsa on Nov. 6, 2021, to keep the Bearcats’ playoff hopes alive.

Previewing the Cincinnati Offense

As mentioned before about the defensive line, the offensive line for Cincinnati is going to be the strong point for the Bearcat offense in 2022. The position group sports four seniors and returns all five starters. Last season, the unit led the way for 185 rushing yards per game and allowed a total of 39 sacks on the season. They are anchored by junior center Jake Renfro, who was named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday. Under center, there is a huge question mark. Former quarterback Desmond Ridder had been the face of the Bearcat offense since 2017, but with him being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, a gaping hole remains. As of right now, there are two quarterbacks who are vying for the spot, and a position battle is likely to take place through fall camp. The first of those is Ben Bryant, who began his career at Cincinnati in 2018, before transferring to Eastern Michigan last season. Bryant then transferred back to Cincinnati at the end of last season. Last year, he threw for 3,121 yards, completing 68.4% of his passes and finding the endzone 14 times. He led the Eagles to a 7-6 record and a berth in the LendingTree Bowl, where they were beaten by Liberty (Arkansas’ Week 9 opponent), 56-20. The other option is Evan Prater, who signed with Cincinnati in Dec. 2019 and has been waiting behind Ridder since he got on campus. He redshirted in 2020, and last season appeared in seven games, throwing for 38 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Coming out of high school, Prater was ranked a 5.8 four-star recruit out of Wyoming High School in Cincinnati. In the backfield, the Bearcats have made up for the loss of running back Jerome Ford, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, with LSU transfer Corey Kiner. Originally from Cincinnati, Kiner was rated a 5.9 four-star recruit out of high school when he signed with the Tigers. Last season, Kiner rushed for 324 yards on 79 attempts, finding the endzone two times. Against Arkansas last season, he only carried the ball five times, gaining 12 yards. Along with Kiner are senior Myles Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery, Charles McLelland, and Ethan Wright, who give the Bearcats solid depth in the running back room. Cincinnati loses wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Young Jr., both of whom found their way onto NFL rosters at the end of the season. They will lean heavily on Tre Tucker, who accounted for 426 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions last year.