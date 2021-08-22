Despite suitors, Odom feels 'blessed' to have Year 2 at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom found himself one of the hottest commodities on the coaching market following 2020, and for good reason.

Inheriting a defense that ranked dead last in the SEC - even behind Vanderbilt - and was statistically the worst in school history, the Razorbacks were immediately rejuvenated under Odom.

The former Missouri head coach garnered interest from the likes of LSU, Texas and Tennessee to take the same position during the offseason, but the allure, nor the money, was able to drag him from Arkansas.

“Well, number one, I'm so thankful to be here and blessed to be here,” Odom said. “This is a wonderful place. I couldn't think of a better person to work for than Sam Pittman and Hunter Yurachek.”

Some fans questioned the intentions behind Odom’s remarks, dismissing them as “coach speak” on social media. Head coach Sam Pittman, however, was quick to nip those talks in the bud with a rare reply to Twitter negativity.

“My man, he stayed for a lot less money,” Pittman wrote to a fan. “I probably know more about that than you do. Be happy he stayed. I sure am. I believe you will be too.”

Odom did receive a significant raise following the season and will now make $1.75 million annually, but coaching alongside Pittman probably played just as significant of a role in his decision to stay.

Described as a “tremendous leader,” Pittman has laid out a plan for the program without any grey area, Odom said, and he believes that will lead to success on the field.

“He cares so much for our student athletes,” Odom said. “We're able to grow and be ourselves in this program. Our kids understand the openness, the honesty and the transparency he has and ultimately what is important to our team and program in how to go play. Our guys have bought into that.”

Based on his comments to the media, Odom certainly seems happy with his decision. After a deep-rooted history with Missouri, the former head coach seems to have found a home in Fayetteville.

“I understand how special Arkansas is and I understand what the Razorback brand means,” Odom said. “It means something to me and my family. We’ve started building something that in my opinion is very, very special, and I'm thankful that I've got another chance to be around this team and these young men and represent this great state.”

Odom will have a chance to continue that building process in the Razorbacks’ Sept. 4 opener against Rice, which has a 1 p.m. CT kickoff and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.