Details of rookie contracts for Burks, Ridgeway, Brown

All three of Arkansas’ players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft have officially or reportedly signed rookie deals with their new teams.

According to Spotrac.com, wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive tackle John Ridgeway and cornerback Montaric Brown are set to make a little more than $22 million combined over the next four years.

Not surprisingly, the biggest chunk of that will go to Burks, who the Titans took with the 18th overall pick in the first round. Tennessee signed him to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $14,369,592.

That total includes a bonus of about $7.63 million and, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, his salary will progress from $705,000 as a rookie in 2022, to $939,413 in 2023, to $1.567 million in 2024 and $2.664 million in 2025.

He also has guaranteed training camp bonuses of $400,000 and $425,000 in 2023 and 2024, respectively, plus have a fifth-year team option.

As fifth- and seventh-round picks, Ridgeway and Brown will make considerably less.

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Ridgeway, who they took with the 178th overall pick, to a four-year deal worth about $4.145 million, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. That includes a signing bonus of $242,552.

Brown, who went 222nd overall, has signed a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth about $3.776 million. That includes a signing bonus of $115,980.