The Arkansas men's basketball team now has a 4-3 record after a home loss to UNC-Greensboro was followed by a 1-2 performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. It is the worst start for the basketball program since a 3-4 start to the 2015-2016 season.

What exactly has led to the slow start this season? Many fans take the stance that it is simply an Eric Musselman thing. The consensus on social media from fans being, "We've started slow the past few years and still made a deep run in March, so talk to me in March."

While that is certainly true, it does not make the current problems disappear. There is still work to be done, changes to be made and wins to be had before March is even on the radar. It is only November, after all.

"I think there's a lot of concerns," Musselman said after the loss to North Carolina. "Maybe too many to go through right now."

Let's go through a few, then. Because there are so many concerns at this juncture for this team, I'll choose five that I think have to be addressed immediately if Arkansas wants to turn its season around.