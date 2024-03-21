Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at Auburn series preview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series at the No. 23 Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

WATCH: Van Horn previews Arkansas' series at Auburn

Going over mind-blowing pitching stats, latest polls, previewing the Tigers, plus Coach Kevin Bohannon is with us for the whole episode to provide much better insight than we ever could!

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

Advertisement

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content

Scouting Report: Analyzing the Auburn Tigers

Peyton Stovall playing best ball of Razorback career

WATCH: Van Horn previews Arkansas' series at Auburn

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement