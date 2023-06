HawgBeat's Mason Choate and co-host Christian Cheetham bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast. The guys are joined by Robert Stewart to recap Arkansas' 13-6 win over Santa Clara in the first game of the Fayetteville Regional. Stick around for a recap of TCU's win over Arizona and a look at how the Horned Frogs match up with the Hogs, plus a look around the country at other regionals.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.