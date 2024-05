HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen.

Previewing the Fayetteville Regional for the No. 5 national seed Razorbacks, who will begin play against SEMO on Friday. The guys are joined by Kansas State Rivals publisher Kevin Fielder and Louisiana Tech Rivals publisher Ben Carlisle to preview the Wildcats and Bulldogs.

