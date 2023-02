HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, presented by Matt Morris State Farm. The guys recap the ninth-ranked Razorbacks' 2-1 series win over Eastern Illinois, the good takeaways, the bad takeaways, weekend MVPs and much more LIVE from Baum-Walker Stadium.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.