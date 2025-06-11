Diamond Hog trio named All-Americans by Perfect Game

Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was selected as the first team's utility player, outfielder Charles Davalan made the second team, and pitcher Zach Root also made the second team. Click here to view all of the teams.

All three expect to see more honors roll in as the final week of the season unfolds, but Aloy is already used to the spotlight. The junior was named SEC Player of the Year, plus is one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award and one of four for the Dick Howser Trophy, College Baseball's two most prestigious awards.

Aloy is slashing .348/.433/.668 with 87 hits, 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, and 64 RBI in 250 at-bats. Davalan has also produced player-of-the-year type numbers with a slash line of .355/.444/.586 to go with 89 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 59 RBI.

Root has been the bulldog on the mound for the Hogs with a team-high eight wins in 17 appearances, as well as 119 strikeouts and a 3.59 ERA. He will likely get the start when Arkansas begins the College World Series against LSU on Saturday.