Diamond Hogs 2020 Signee Spotlight: Hot Springs Lakeside IF/RHP Ethan Bates
This is the 10th story in our series spotlighting members of Arkansas baseball's highly touted 2020 signing class, which is ranked third nationally by Perfect Game and Baseball America. Links to previous profiles can be found below.
He didn’t know it at the time, but Ethan Bates ended his high school career in style.
In his final at bat before his senior year was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the Hot Springs Lakeside star and Arkansas signee smacked a home run in the Rams’ 11-1 win over Mount Ida.
2020 Prospect/Lakeside MI/RHP Ethan Bates last high school at bat. #goingoutinstyle @ARPROSPECTS @CoachKBo21 @PBR_Arkansas #ProspectsPlayHere pic.twitter.com/W4mlZFReM8— Andy Menard (@arprospectcoach) March 25, 2020
Even though it wasn’t a dramatic finish, the long ball was essentially a walk-off because it came in the sixth inning and enforced the mercy rule.
“Looking back on it and realizing it was my last at bat, I’m really glad it happened that way and not in a bad way, like a strikeout or something,” Bates said. “It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Considering he won’t be able to compete for a conference or state title before heading to college, it was a fitting way for Bates to go out. The swing gave him four home runs and 12 RBIs in just seven games - a span in which he slashed .350/.536/1.050 - this year.
Bates appeared to be well on his way to adding to a career that had already seen him hit .403/.600/.694 as a junior and .437/.556/.690 as a sophomore. He also had a combined 59 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in those 59 games, earning him back-to-back Player of the Year honors for Garland County by The Sentinel-Record.
A left-handed hitter, Bates played shortstop at Lakeside, but said he’s capable of playing pretty much anywhere except catcher. He was actually recruited by the Razorbacks as a two-way player, as he’s also a right-handed pitcher.
Although he prefers hitting and playing in the field because it allows him to play every day, Bates is also capable on the mound. Before the season was canceled, he threw a perfect game against Bryant and also had a two-hit shutout against Atlanta, Texas.
