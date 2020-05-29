Even though it wasn’t a dramatic finish, the long ball was essentially a walk-off because it came in the sixth inning and enforced the mercy rule.

“Looking back on it and realizing it was my last at bat, I’m really glad it happened that way and not in a bad way, like a strikeout or something,” Bates said. “It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Considering he won’t be able to compete for a conference or state title before heading to college, it was a fitting way for Bates to go out. The swing gave him four home runs and 12 RBIs in just seven games - a span in which he slashed .350/.536/1.050 - this year.

Bates appeared to be well on his way to adding to a career that had already seen him hit .403/.600/.694 as a junior and .437/.556/.690 as a sophomore. He also had a combined 59 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in those 59 games, earning him back-to-back Player of the Year honors for Garland County by The Sentinel-Record.

A left-handed hitter, Bates played shortstop at Lakeside, but said he’s capable of playing pretty much anywhere except catcher. He was actually recruited by the Razorbacks as a two-way player, as he’s also a right-handed pitcher.

Although he prefers hitting and playing in the field because it allows him to play every day, Bates is also capable on the mound. Before the season was canceled, he threw a perfect game against Bryant and also had a two-hit shutout against Atlanta, Texas.