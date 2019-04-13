This game was over almost as soon as it started Saturday afternoon.

Highlighted by a Stephen Scott grand slam, Vanderbilt scored seven runs before recording an out and cruised to a 12-2 win to clinch its series against Arkansas.

It was a rough first inning all around for the Razorbacks, as starter Connor Noland failed to record an out and they had a few defensive blunders, even though only one was officially an error.

The Commodores had a four-pitch walk and notched four hits against Noland, but only one was solidly hit.

Two of them failed to get through the infield, with one featuring a throwing error by Casey Martin that allowed the batter to advance to second and the other coming when Noland was slow covering the bag on a grounder to first base. Another hit was a blooper on which Martin and Christian Franklin collided in left field.

With Noland out of the game, reliever Kole Ramage walked in a run and then gave up the grand slam to Scott to make it 7-0 before an out had been made.

That was all of the damage in the first inning, but Vanderbilt was far from done. The Commodores scored five more runs in the next two innings, highlighted by JJ Bleday’s three-run home run - his SEC-leading 15th long ball of the season.

It wasn’t until Elijah Trest, a freshman right-hander with a 7.56 ERA in 8 1/3 innings, came out of the bullpen that the onslaught was stopped. Despite walking two and hitting a batter, Trest gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings.

Marshall Denton threw a perfect seventh inning and Liam Henry, another freshman, got through a scoreless eighth after a couple of two-out walks to keep Vanderbilt at 12 runs.

Meanwhile, the Commodores’ freshman starter - Kumar Rocker - was excellent. The No. 8 overall player in the 2018 class, according to Perfect Game, he retired 20 of the 24 batters he faced in seven scoreless innings.

Three of the four hits Rocker allowed were to Matt Goodheart, including two doubles, with the fourth being an infield single by Jordan McFarland. Other than that, Rocker baffled the Razorbacks and threw a career-high seven strikeouts.

Arkansas didn’t score until the eighth inning when Vanderbilt turned to Ethan Smith out of its bullpen. Jacob Nesbit started off with a hustling double and then scored when the Commodores committed a throwing error on Zack Plunkett’s infield single. The second run came on a two-out RBI single by Heston Kjerstad.

The Razorbacks will try to avoid the sweep by salvaging Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.