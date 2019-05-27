HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

Arkansas won’t have to travel for its quest to make it back to the College World Series.

For the second straight year, the Razorbacks have earned a top-eight national seed and won’t have to leave the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium - if they keep winning - until heading north to Omaha.

Just as it was last season, Arkansas is the No. 5 seed and will host California, TCU and Central Connecticut. The Fayetteville Regional is paired with the Oxford Regional, which features No. 12 seed and host school Ole Miss, as well as Illinois, Clemson and Jacksonville State.

California, the No. 2 seed in the regional, finished fourth in the Pac-12 behind perennial powerhouses UCLA, Stanford and Oregon State with a 32-18 overall record and 17-11 conference mark.

Andrew Vaughn is the Golden Bears’ best player and considered one of the top hitters in the country and likely a top-10 MLB Draft pick. He is hitting .387/.549/.728 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs, helping him become a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

The No. 3 seed in Fayetteville is TCU, which went 32-26 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12, finishing tied for sixth in the conference. The Horned Frogs were eliminated by Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

They are led by ace left-hander Nick Lodolo, a top-10 prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft, according to MLB Pipeline. The left-hander has a 2.48 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 98 innings.

Arkansas’ first opponent in the regional will be No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State, which earned the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid by beating regular-season champion Bryant on back-to-back days to win the NEC Tournament. The Blue Devils went 30-21 overall and 16-8 in NEC play.

The Razorbacks will play Central Connecticut State in the early game Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. It will be streamed online on ESPN3.com. California and TCU will play at 6 p.m., also on ESPN3.com.